Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.
Panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.
Offbeat

PANIC BUY: Paul's Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

by Raphaella Saroukos
29th Jan 2021 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOVE over loo paper, panic buying has now begun for Pauls Iced Coffee after the company announced a temporary shortage of its liquid gold.

On Facebook the company said due to technical difficulties, Pauls' 600ml range would be in short supply temporarily.

"One of our machines in Darwin decided to knock off early on Friday which means our Pauls Iced Coffee 600mL range might be a little hard to find for a short period of time," it read.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience - this is not how we like to roll at all.

Ken Dickman baths in the nectar of the gods, Pauls Ice Coffee.
Ken Dickman baths in the nectar of the gods, Pauls Ice Coffee.

"To speed things up, our SA mates from Pauls have jumped on the tools and are helping us to get products back on shelves ASAP until we can return to full production at our Darwin factory next week.

"Thanks for your support!"

The post was flooded with comments from Territorians lamenting the temporary loss of their beloved brew.

"Now this is worth the panic buy its an emergency," said Sam Wilksch.

"A great tragedy is unfolding!" wrote Daniel McGregor.

"I miss you," wrote Anneke Cripps, to which Pauls responded: "Miss you too. We'll be back soon!"

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as PANIC BUY: Pauls Iced Coffee 600ml range in short supply

milk pauls iced coffee shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scott’s girls proud to see their hero dad recognised

        Premium Content Scott’s girls proud to see their hero dad recognised

        People and Places Scott Campbell’s children couldn’t be prouder of their inspirational dad, but it didn’t stop him from getting “drilled” about his actions in last year’s fires.

        COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19: Where first local vaccine recipients will get jab

        Health Find out the locations for the first stage of a multi-step plan to deliver vaccines...

        Are you interested in upgrading Grafton Aquatic Centre?

        Premium Content Are you interested in upgrading Grafton Aquatic Centre?

        News According to the documents, this major upgrade of more than $10 million is expected...

        KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #9

        Premium Content KFC Team of the Week - CRCA #9

        Cricket Plenty of highlights in the first round back from break in CRCA