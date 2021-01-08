Panic buying explodes as lockdown looms

Brisbane supermarket shelves have been stripped bare and shoppers face long queues and waits at the checkout as panic buying explodes ahead of the lockdown.

Supermarkets have been flooded with panic buyers ahead of greater Brisbane's looming lockdown tonight.

Long queues of shoppers waiting to get into at-capacity supermarkets formed soon after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Brisbane would enter a three-day lockdown from 6pm Friday night after a mutant UK strain of COVID-19 escaped hotel quarantine.

At Coles Fairfield Gardens, the line for the checkout is a two hour wait.

Two hour waits at the checkout at Coles Fairfield. Photo: Supplied

It is a similar scene at Gasworks with massive line ups just to enter Woolworths.

Chemists have limited sales of masks to five per customer.

Inside the supermarkets, it is mayhem.

Shelves are being stripped bare as residents fear the three-day lockdown could turn into 30 days if case numbers explode.

Long lines at Coles Fairfield. Photo: Felicity Caldwell

Shopping centres north of Brisbane are busier than the pre-Christmas rush.

Carparks are full and customers are being forced to join long check out lines with supermarkets understaffed to deal with the rush of panic buying.

Toilet paper, face masks, milk and fresh produce are flying off the shelves.

Stock at Aldi Morayfield is already disappearing. Photo: Erin Smith

There have been reports of panic buying at major supermarkets across the Redcliffe peninsula.

Frustrated shoppers have taken to social media urging people to just buy what they need.

One woman reported on social media that she spotted one person buying eight packs of toilet paper.

Another said their local bakery had no bread left at all.

Another said the line at the Kippa-Ring Coles was through the aisles and into the dairy section.

Shelves have been stripped at Woolworths Caboolture South. Photo: Erin Smith

Authorities pleaded with people not to panic buy, saying shops were fully stocked.

Shoppers fill a Greenslopes supermarket. Photo: Brisbane Weather Facebook Page

Queues at Woolworths at Westfield Carindale.