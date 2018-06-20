Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Glenwood panther encounter
Offbeat

'Panther' on the prowl in southeast Queensland

20th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

IT'S the stuff of legends.  

Mysterious black big cats prowling the woods of the Fraser Coast hinterland, reportedly seen numerous times over the decades but never captured clearly on camera.   

Now, there are claims the monstrous feral feline dubbed the Glenwood Panther has emerged again.   

A teen is among several locals who claim to have encountered the 'panther' - a 1.5m beast with tiger teeth said to be the descendant of a big cat which once escaped from the circus - on their properties.   

We went to Glenwood find out more.   

animals editors picks fcoffbeat fraser coast offbeat queensland wildlife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    premium_icon Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    Property The coast is where all the real estate action is, but statisically, new reports shows the growth is in a quieter setting

    YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    Council News Cleanup attracts plenty of strong opinions

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Crime Man arrested by Richmond police

    Giant book sale helps schoolkids in need

    Giant book sale helps schoolkids in need

    News Lower Clarence initiative helping health and education abroad

    Local Partners