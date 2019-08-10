Panthers and Comets gear up for double header in Grafton

ON THE BALL: Sawtell Panthers' star Greta Smith was instrumental in the side earning a grand final berth last year.

LADIES LEAGUE TAG: Before the first grade and reserve grade sides take to Frank McGuren Field tomorrow the Coffs Harbour Comets and the Sawtell Panthers will play off in an action packed double header.

The Ladies League Tag preliminary final will kick things off with last years runner-up, Sawtell taking on the resurgent Comets for a spot in the grand final.

The two sides have been well balanced this year taking a game a piece during the regular season.

Sawtell took early bragging rights in the rivalry with a 10-4 win back in round 2 but the Comets have had a strong end to the season starting with an 8-4 victory over the Panthers.

The Panthers will undoubtedly be out to make a return to the grand final in order to avenge last years loss to the South Grafton Rebels but the Comets have been a real dark horse and will be quietly confident after eliminating the Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts.

UNDER-18: The same two sides will shape up tomorrow for the under-18 preliminary final as the Comets and Panthers play a rematch of the qualifying final at Frank McGuren Field.

The under-18 finals series has held some surprises with the Rebels eliminating the Ghosts but has otherwise been straight-forward and after the first placed Macksville Sea Eagles booked their spot in the grand final last weekend, it's two versus three for the remaining place.

Sawtell and Coffs Harbour were one-a-piece against each other before the finals but the Panthers came away with a 22-16 victory in the qualifying final and will been keen to do the same again.

Coffs will hope to contain Kalani Morris in tomorrow's clash after the young winger too charge of the game with three tries.