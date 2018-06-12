NRL captain suddenly decides to quit

PENRITH captain Peter Wallace has announced his retirement from the NRL, effective immediately.

The Panthers released a statement on Tuesday morning in which general manager Phil Gould praised the 32-year-old for his "incredibly selfless act".

Gould also revealed Wallace had played the last two seasons with no ACL after a knee reconstruction - a fact the hooker didn't want others to know.

"Peter Wallace has informed the club and his teammates of his decision to retire, effective immediately," Gould said in a statement.

"It's an incredibly selfless act from Peter. He always had great faith in the young players coming through our system here at Panthers and has played a huge part in their development as both footballers and people.

Peter Wallace has been a great servant to the game.

"Peter has been battling with injury for several years and has repeatedly played for the club with injuries that would keep the normal man home in bed.

"It can now be revealed that Peter has played the last two years with no ACL in his knee after his last knee reconstruction actually failed. Management and coaches knew of his condition, but he didn't want anyone else to know. I can also remember him staying on the field for 50 minutes in a game where he had completely torn his ACL. He is a tremendously tough individual and his leadership has been wonderful for our club."

Yes. Peter has joined our coaching staff and I believe he has a long term future in that role. Great man Peter Wallace. Incredibly selfless act. He is a great supporter of the young players in our club and has helped enormously with their development. https://t.co/4zEnAeiZnv — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) June 11, 2018

Wallace will join Penrith's coaching staff immediately as he transitions into life after playing.

Nine.com.au reported Wallace texted teammates of his decision on Monday because he knew he would become emotional if he addressed them in person to reveal the news.

Wallace played four games for NSW in a career that has spanned more than a decade.

He debuted for the Panthers in 2005 and became a household name when he joined Brisbane in 2008, who he played nearly 140 matches for.

Wallace did his best work in the halves up north before returning to the foot of the mountains in 2014, and reinvented himself as a ball-playing dummy-half.

The news comes after Queensland Origin veteran Darius Boyd announced his retirement from representative football on Monday.