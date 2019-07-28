Menu
ON TOP: Sawtell Panthers wide men Kalani Morris and Damien Irvine lay a tackle on the Woolgoolga Seahorses man at Frank McGuren Park on Sunday.
Rugby League

Panthers seal qualifying finals double with big reserves win

Mitchell Keenan
by
28th Jul 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Sawtell Panthers made it two from two in qualifying finals at Frank McGuren Field yesterday with a 31-18 victory over the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

The Panthers got on top early when prop Nan Mulder-Powock bashed his way through the Seahorses back line after just two minutes.

Woolgoolga returned with a try of their own when Jordan Starr crossed the line ten minutes into the game.

Sawtell the took a hold on the game and broke out to an 18-6 lead early in the second half through tries to David Angus-Crouch and Nathan Dyson.

Woolgoolga started to find their feet and claimed two tries to close the gap but the Panthers were too strong and steamed home to a 13-point win.

Grafton Daily Examiner

