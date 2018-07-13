Panthers see danger in former teammate Moylan

On Fright night Cronulla's Matt Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving Penrith to join the Sharks last November. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty

On Fright night Cronulla's Matt Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving Penrith to join the Sharks last November. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty

PENRITH forward Isaah Yeo expects ex-Panthers star Matt Moylan to play with a "point to prove" when he takes on his former club in a Cronulla jersey tonight.

Moylan will return to the foot of the mountains for the first time since leaving the club to join the Sharks on a four-year deal last November.

Yeo says Penrith is desperate to beat the Sharks after losing to them 26-22 in round seven.

Moylan was the star for the Sharks that day, setting up a number of tries to outpoint Penrith's James Maloney - the man he swapped jerseys with during the off-season.

Yeo knows Moylan will want a fairytale homecoming to Panthers Stadium but is determined to stop any celebrations.

"Matty got the wood on us in the first game of the season and hopefully we can get one back on him," Yeo said.

"We understand he is going to come out here where it all started for him and he'll want to prove a point.

"I've got no doubt in my mind that he will play well and it's a matter of combating that and trying to stop him.

"But I think we'll have to stop their middles first. On the back of quick play-the-balls is when Matty does his best business."

Penrith's clash against Cronulla is crucial in the battle for places in the top eight.

The Panthers are in fourth position, two points ahead of the sixth-placed Sharks.

Yeo understands the importance of Penrith winning to earn a home final.

"We are going to have to be at our best to match it with them, but we are really looking forward to it," he said.

- Matt Logue