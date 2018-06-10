Menu
Mile Jedinak celebrates with goal scorer Daniel Arzani and Jackson Irvine.
Soccer

‘Start him’: Teen we need for the World Cup

by Staff Writers
10th Jun 2018 12:22 PM

FORMER Socceroos Paul Okon and Robbie Slater have called for teen sensation Daniel Arzani to start for the Socceroos in their World Cup opener against France.

The 19-year-old turned heads in a stunning cameo against Hungary which saw him score with his first touch of the game, and have a major part to play for the winning goal.

"There's one thing we've learnt," Slater said on Fox Sports' coverage of the international friendly.

"There is a massive question mark about Arzani. What a cameo. That was brilliant, for a youngster who came off the bench and made the game his own.

"I mean, just give the ball to Arzani. Did he actually lose the ball?

"The confidence in some of his touches, no fear, just quality. What a ball he plays for Irvine too.

Okon echoed Slater's comments.

"Start him," he said.

"What we saw from those 20 minutes, you have to think about starting him."

Daniel Arzani celebrates scoring a goal.
The former Central Coast Mariners coach went on to praise the Melbourne City star further, hinting that he should be one of the first names on Bert van Marwijk's teamsheet.

"If he's named in the starting lineup against France, no one will question it at all."

Although the youngster was heavily praised, former Socceroo goalkeeper Mark Bosnich questioned Arzani's defensive discipline against the likes of a side possessing the quality of France.

Daniel Arzani scores a goal for Australia during the Socceroos v Hungary friendly.
"I wouldn't start him against France," Bosnich said.

"I'm a massive advocate for him being in the squad, but I would see how it goes against them and then bring him on.

"If it's not going well, start him against Denmark."

    Local Partners