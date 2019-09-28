Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Did Josh Papalii deserve to be suspended for this hit?
Did Josh Papalii deserve to be suspended for this hit?
Rugby League

Papalii cleared to play grand final

by Phil Rothfield and AAP
28th Sep 2019 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANBERRA front-rower Josh Papalii has been cleared to play in next weekend's grand final, in a massive boost to the Raiders' hopes of winning the premiership.

The Kangaroos and Maroons enforcer was placed on report for a high shot on South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Adam Douehi in the second half of the grand final qualifier, won 16-10 by the Raiders, on Friday night .

On Saturday morning, Match review panel members looked at all television angles before determining the tackle did not warrant a charge.

Papalii was easily the best player on the field against the Rabbitohs and scored the match-winning try late in the game.

His front-row teammate Sia Soliola was charged with a Grade 1 careless tackle. He will be fined $1100 but play in the grand final.

Papalii's hit on Doueihi momentarily stopped play after the fullback was floored making a kick return.

 Replays showed the force of the tackle propelling Doueihi's head forward and into Papalii's shoulder before the back of his head hit the turf.

A penalty was awarded to the Rabbitohs, while Doueihi came off the field for a head injury assessment and later returned.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart initially believed Papalii was in trouble for a shoulder charge.

 Papalii wasn't worried about the incident after the game. 

 "My personal opinion, I hit above the ball," he said.

 "The refs didn't see it like that but that's footy."

 Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett also thought Papalii might've been guilty of a shoulder charge.

 "I just thought it was more a shoulder charge but it really wasn't because he did wrap his arm in the end," Bennett said. 

 "But I didn't take much notice after that, so I don't really know. I didn't even realise, I probably didn't think we were even going to get a penalty out of it."  

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
adam douehi canberra raiders grand final josh papalii nrl finals ricky stuart sia soliola south sydney rabbitohs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

    premium_icon EPA investigates slick in the Clarence River at Mororo

    Environment The EPA is still unsure about the nature of a slick which turns up periodically in the Clarence River at Mororo.

    Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    premium_icon Even in death, Stephen was larger than life

    News Family and friends remembered man who lived life to the fullest

    BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should we legalise marijuana in Australia?

    Opinion It has cleared a hurdle in ACT, is it time for others to follow?

    Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    premium_icon Council livestream goes dead at the weirdest time

    Council News Councillors get coy about online interest disclosure