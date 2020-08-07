Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clarence teen Nick Hay is working on trading from a paperclip to a tractor.
Clarence teen Nick Hay is working on trading from a paperclip to a tractor.
Offbeat

PAPERCLIP TO TRACTOR: Teen trader aiming big

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR as long as he can remember, Nick Hay has wanted a tractor. Trading up from a paperclip wasn't always part of the plan though.

The 13-year-old was inspired by other viral trading challenges, and last month set about his own adventure, looking to swap from a trusty old paperclip to the machine of his dreams.

"I want a tractor so I can have my own agricultural business," he said.

"I love driving tractors. I could do it all day everyday. I help Mum and Dad make hay on weekends and I really enjoy it.

"For as long as I can remember all I've wanted is my own tractor. I've heard stories of people trading up and I decided I was going to try and trade up myself. I had nothing to lose and hopefully a tractor to gain.

"My dream tractor would be a New Holland T6."

Nick Hay with a neighbour who donated some spare parts to help repair the ride-on lawnmower he is using to trade up to a tractor.
Nick Hay with a neighbour who donated some spare parts to help repair the ride-on lawnmower he is using to trade up to a tractor.

The Clarence Valley Anglican School Year 8 student has so far posted notices on the various Clarence Valley-based buy swap and sell pages on Facebook, and has gone from the paperclip to a baby monitor, to essential oils and then a ride-on mower.

With the challenge only starting on July 19, Nick said he was confident he would one day reach his goal.

"I enjoy a challenge and I know people in the Clarence Valley are really nice and I was excited to see what will happen," he said.

"Everyone has been nice. I've got really nice messages from people saying it's giving them hope and something to look forward to in these times. Everyone is so kind."

Nick Hay trading a baby monitor for essential oils on his way to a tractor.
Nick Hay trading a baby monitor for essential oils on his way to a tractor.

You can help Nick on his trading journey by visiting Nick's paperclip to tractor trade up journey Facebook page.

facebook tractor trading challenge
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car mounts footpath in busy Grafton CBD spot

        Premium Content Car mounts footpath in busy Grafton CBD spot

        News Witnesses believe there was no driver in the car when incident occurred around 1.15pm

        • 7th Aug 2020 2:29 PM
        COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes recorded in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Outcomes recorded in Grafton court

        Crime The following matters were finalised before a magistrate in Grafton Local Court...

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        REX IS BACK: A bright light in travel’s bleak outlook

        Premium Content REX IS BACK: A bright light in travel’s bleak outlook

        Business Travel agent tells of the effect of pandemic, and the flow-on impact airline loss...