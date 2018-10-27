Parade of Youth a tribute to Jacarana Avenue

Grafton Public School was the winner of the Parade of Youth banner competition for the Jacaranda Children's Morning. The theme 'Jacaranda Avenue', which GPS brought to life with multple tears and maypoles.

GRAFTON Primary School are fighting the war on waste in the classroom and for Jacaranda with the majority of their Parade of Youth banner being made from recycled material.

"We took that theme and used lots of recycled materials.. even our poles were recycled," Aboriinal Education Worker Jody Durox said.

"The kids all had a hand in collecting, cutting, bringing things in, tying."

Teacher Allira Robison said the whole process of creating the banner was wonderful because the students from Year 2 to 6 put so much work into it.

"So many kids were able to participate and have a go, and even today so many people in the march were able to have their hand on something," she said.

"We were stoked and surprised to win, there were some pretty amazing banners out there."

The banners will be on display in Grafton Shoppingworld until the end of the festival.

