PARADE: Who took out all the prizes in Grafton's big parade

THERE were balloons, lots of face paint and of course crepe paper as far as the eye can see, but in the end, it was good old fashioned dancing in the street that took out the top prize in this year's Jacaranda Float Procession.

The team from Studio One Academy of Dance took a trip down the rabbit hole with their Mad Hatter Jacaranda Tea Party.

With 70 dancers out the front dancing and high up on the truck, the performance wowed the judges and crowd alike.

"We started planning six months ago and we started making the props around three weeks ago,” studio owner Gail Harding said.

"Then we had a team of parents and volunteers busy decorating for many hours before the parade.”

Studio One Dance Academy students show off their Mad Hatter themed float.

Ms Harding has had a float in the procession for the past 29 years - her first entry a floral tribute.

"We were covered in crepe paper and it rained and it was very colourful,” she said.

"Some of the kids from that original float are now helping decorate for their kids who are on the float now.”

Ms Harding said the parade was integral part of the tradition of the festival, and said it was important that the children were involved in it at this early stage to keep the spirit of the festival alive.

PARADE WINNERS

Best Band: Gillwinga Public School drummers

Best Group/Sports Group/School or Preschool: Grafton Army Cadets

Best Charitable Organisation: Caringa

Best Commercial Entry: Northlane Coach and Travel

Best Designed Float: St Mary's Primary School

Best Overall Float: Studio One Academy of Dance