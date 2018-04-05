Paradise on Clarence River listed for $5m

ISLAND LIFE: Goodwood Island property is up for sale for $5m.

IT'S not often you find six kilometres of uninterrupted views of the Clarence River.

Riverland, 123,62ha of agricultural land, salt marshes, wildlife ponds, two beautiful cottages and an airstrip, on the eastern tip of Goodwood Island is nothing short of paradise.

With uninterrupted views of Yamba and Iluka, the property has two fully restored cottages and is listed on Realestate.com.au for $5m.

Real Estate of Distinction managing director Peter Stone said it was one of those properties which was really quite extraordinary.

Mr Stone said the property would be perfect for someone who wanted to retire somewhere peaceful or develop the land.

"(For) someone who would develop that section of the island into something beautiful or a family who would see it as a fantastic location to live,” he said.

"There are not a lot of properties of that size (in the Clarence) that aren't cane farms or low lying.”

The property also has an approved development application for an eco-tourist resort.

Mr Stone said the Clarence Valley was in for a big change as the highway came closer to completion with access to the area improving and less traffic.

The land is nine lots with the potential for further development.

Mr Stone suggested the new owner could build or move into one of the cottages, renting out the other one or using it for family visits.

"I would suggest it would attract an absolute lifestyle change and have the cottages for family and friends or income.”

There is even a resident "grandfather kangaroo” Hercules.