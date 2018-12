A massive rescue operation is underway after a paraglider smashed into rocks on Sydney's northern beaches.

Witnesses said they watched as the adventurer took off from Bangalley Head north of Avalon beach and plunged straight down.

"There was just no wind. I couldn't understand why they did it," one local said.

The paraglider is said to be conscious as the police rescue squad with a helicopter prepare to go down onto the rocks and bring him to safety.