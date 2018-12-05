Menu
A glider has crashed at Hoya, near Boonah.
Paramedics respond as glider crashes near Boonah

Hayden Johnson
5th Dec 2018 1:18 PM
A PILOT has made a miraculous landing after a glider crashed on a rural property outside Boonah.

About 11am today Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to a rural property on Pocock Rd at Hoya to reports of an aircraft crash.

Footage from the Channel 9 chopper appears to show a glider with a snapped tail wing.

A wheel, believed to be from the glider, is also located beside the aircraft. 

Paramedics assessed a man aged in his 60s, who was in a stable condition.

He had minor injuries. 

The man declined Queensland Ambulance Service transport to hospital.  

Gliders are powerless aircraft, with pilots taking "to the air like birds with wings outstretched, soaring on rising air currents" and "flying silently with an eagle's view of the world"; Gliding Australia's website notes.

