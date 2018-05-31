Mum wants school holidays banned

The unnamed mum wants schools to run ‘52 weeks of the year’. Picture: iStock

A MOTHER has found herself at the centre of a vicious debate thanks to her controversial suggestion that holidays should become a thing of the past.

The unnamed mum made her bold proposal on the popular parenting forum Mumsnet, where she asked fellow parents, "Why we don't just do away with [school holidays] entirely?"

She also suggested ways her radical school model could be executed.

"Run schools like a regular workplace in that they operate 52 weeks of the year," the mother posted.

"Teachers and students to get four weeks allocated holiday allowance per year and parents can use this at their discretion.

"Staff would be able to be more flexible and they would have more time in the year to teach children at a more realistic pace."

She then asked: "Am I missing why this isn't a genius idea?"

But unsurprisingly, the woman's views have been panned by fellow parents, with many dismissing her idea outright.

"Perhaps because children don't run the same way as adults?" one parent replied, while another argued: "The kids would burn out, never mind the teachers".

Another suggested the proposal would only benefit working parents, at the expense of children.

"School doesn't exist purely to facilitate working parents. The best interests of the kids should be primary," that parent wrote, while another said: "I feel like kids need time just to experience life and grow without being constantly hemmed into school life."

Others pointed out other big flaws in the plan, such as some parents not taking their child's "discretionary" holidays, instead leaving them at school permanently.

Many argued it would be next to impossible for teachers to keep track of which students needed to catch up on schoolwork if all students were able to take breaks at random times.

And several pointed out that the system would strain the government's already stretched budget, as it would then need to fork out extra cash to keep schools running permanently.

But there were some parents who sided with the poster, with some arguing the current system was "detrimental" to kids' wellbeing.

"I actually think you're right in that we should have schools operate in such a way that children and teachers aren't utterly exhausted at the end of term," one parent wrote.

"There's also a lot of evidence that the long summer holiday is detrimental.

"That said, I still think there should be some allocated holidays where kids have a longer time to indulge their interests or just get bored."