Parents drug tested to protect 'at risk' children

The State Government is looking to a program run in New York that reportedly saw the number of children in foster care reduced by 50 per cent over 10 years.
COFFS Harbour parents at risk of losing their children are being drug tested under a radical new program being rolled out in child abuse hot spots across NSW.

The new program revealed in an exclusive by The Daily Telegraph would aim to reduce children entering state care.

For the first time, highly trained specialists - such as psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists - are being sent into households in crisis to address serious problems such as drug abuse or domestic violence.

Coffs Harbour joins a list of problem areas including Dubbo, Edgeworth/Mayfield/Charleston, Macarthur/Ingleburn, Tamworth and Wyong.

"We want to work with the whole family to keep them together, but to break the cycle of abuse and neglect we need to address their complex needs to make a real difference," Minister for Family and Community Services Pru Goward told The Daily Telegraph.

