Parents ‘broken’ after schoolgirl’s death

A 10-year-old girl fatally struck by a truck in Sydney's west after school on Monday spent her afternoons buying lollies and riding her scooter with friends.

Lacinda King was hit by a Penrith City Council truck shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Richmond Rd and Boomerang Place in Cambridge Gardens, about four kilometres from Penrith.

Lacinda King died at the scene in Cambridge Gardens. Picture: Richard Dobson

The Year 4 student, from nearby Werrington Public School, died at the scene.

A number of people consoled each other at the crash site, including paramedics, and a man sitting in the back of an ambulance was seen putting his head in his hands.

The incident has left Lacinda's parents Jason and Brooke "absolutely broken" and her baby brother without his sister weeks from Christmas, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

Lacinda King and her father, Jason King.

The "sweet and beautiful" girl was on her scooter and reportedly racing friends across the road at the time of the crash, metres from the Caltex service station.

"In a split moment the lives of many has been changed forever, people who were at the scene, along with first responders, friends, the community but most of all her parents," friend of the family and fundraiser organiser Casey Stone wrote.

"Being so close to Christmas it breaks my heart knowing that her mother, father and baby brother (who she adored so much) won't be spending this Christmas with joy and happiness like they have in the past.

"Lacinda was such a smart, happy, polite and very beautiful little girl, who loved her little family and was such an amazing big sister to her baby brother, words cannot describe the pain her family would be going through and any donations to help go towards the costs of her funeral and helping them get threw this sad time would be so much appreciated."

By midday on Wednesday, more than $4000 had been raised towards Lacinda's funeral costs.

Lacinda was captured on CCTV with another child at a Kingswood Park shop last Thursday afternoon, buying lollies in her yellow and blue school uniform.

Lacinda regularly bought lollies from a shop in Kingswood, including last Thursday.

Kingswood Park newsagent Joseph Najjar told The Daily Telegraph the "cheeky little girl" came in almost every day at 4.30pm and he "would give her lollies for a discount".

Werrington Public School principal Christine Avery confirmed the news of the 10-year-old's death "with great sadness".

"Lacinda King, one of our Year 4 students, tragically passed away in an accident," Ms Avery said on the school's Facebook page.

"The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the staff, students and community of Werrington Public School are with Lacinda's parents, family and friends at this time of sorrow.

"Additional school counsellors are onsite to assist students at this very sad time."

Lacinda had also attended Kingswood Park Public School.

Principal Emma Snell said shared the same post to the school's Facebook page about the "previous student".

The front of a Penrith City Council truck after the fatal crash. Picture: Richard Dobson

A spokeswoman for Penrith City Council said they were all "deeply saddened and shocked" by the incident on Monday afternoon involving a council truck.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and those involved and impacted," she said.

"We understand that this tragedy will be felt by many in our community and beyond.

"We are unable to comment further on the circumstances surrounding the incident due to it being an unfolding police investigation."

Originally published as Parents 'broken' after schoolgirl's death