Parents fear teen will become the next ‘Dolly’

PARENTS of an autistic girl, 13, have pulled her out of a Sunshine Coast state school, fearing she could become "the next Dolly Everett'' over bullying and threats.

Lindsay Joyce said her daughter was too afraid to return to Chancellor State College at Sippy Downs after a male student threatened to slash her throat and kill her last month.

Angelina Joyce, 13, with her mother Lindsay Joyce. Picture: AAP/Megan Slade

The Year 8 student has talked of suicide and Mrs Joyce said her situation was eerily similar to that of bullied Queensland schoolgirl Dolly Everett, who took her own life in January.

Mrs Joyce was unhappy with the response by police and the school after Angelina told of being chased by a boy who said: "I'm going to kill you ... I'm going to slash your throat''.

It followed a series of verbal and physical exchanges between the boy and Angelina, but Mrs Joyce said her daughter was the only one suspended.

The mother has also shown the school copies of hurtful and abusive Instagram messages to Angelina from other students.

On Anzac Day Angelina received an anonymous Instagram message: "Go kill your self u bitch ..."

The Education Department has told Lindsay and her husband Greg they cannot move their daughter to another nearby school because they do not live within its catchment.

Angelina is now being home schooled while she waits to see if she can get into a private school.

"This year was really bad. I was getting threatened and being chased around the school,'' Angelina said. "I just want the bullying to stop. I'm not asking to be treated like a special kid. Just treat me with respect.

"This stuff really does hurt. The only reason I'm still here - living - is because of my parents.''

Angelina is on a school behaviour management plan because she has autism spectrum disorder, but she has been suspended many times for continuous disruption at school.

"I know I need a bit more help or a little more guidance than other kids,'' Angelina says.

She admitted that some suspensions had been justified.

Nick Hart, of Shine Lawyers, said the firm was investigating potential claims over inaction by the school and the Education Department.

"Just five months after Australia mourned the tragic loss of Dolly as a result of bullying, we now have a 13-year-old girl whose life is being threatened,'' he said.

An Education Department spokesperson said violent behaviour was not tolerated and any threat to a student was treated extremely seriously.

Chancellor State College said it had worked with the student and family to address their reported concerns.