Parents should be models of behaviour

I REFER to the story: "My son is scared to go to school'' (C-M, Aug 24).

As a teacher with more than 15 years experience I understand the demands of teaching - a profession where those who remain long-term mostly do so because they are passionate.

A major issue for teachers today is having to deal with parents who hover over their children, preventing any threat that comes their way.

Amanda Bowie, the mother in the story, is quoted saying that she "has spoken to other parents" about laws protecting teachers, so that they may use reasonable force to discipline children.

Thank goodness for those laws that protect teachers.

Parents need to focus on exhibiting model behaviour to their children.

C. Wilson, Everton Hills

TO the student who was grabbed by the jumper and dragged across the room by a teacher, I have to say that when I was his age the teacher would have done the same, only grabbed me by the ear.

The fact that it never happened is mostly because I was raised to listen to teachers and do what they said.

Jack de Lange, Ashgrove

IT is noticeable that Amanda Bowie does not mention why her son Michael was asked to change his seat in Year 4 class at Oxley State School.

There is no mention of how he responded to this reasonable request. One is left to suspect a reasonable request, and a disrespectful refusal from Michael, triggered the reaction from the teacher.

Perhaps, Ms Bowie should look to teach her son good behaviour and to respect others.

Paul Connors Brighton

IT would be a better world if parents told their children to respect teachers. If today's parents taught them manners rather than leaving it to teachers, who have enough to cope with, it would be a better world.

John McQueen, Redbank

IT is sad when a mother supports her son who disobeyed an instruction from a teacher.

She admitted he wasn't hurt, but she still went to the police, and they were the only ones who had the good sense to ignore her complaint.

It is no wonder there is a problem getting good teachers these days, as teachers can't get support from parents in disciplining their children.

This child will now know that he can disobey teachers instructions and be supported by his mother.

John Just, Everton Park



I WAS concerned when I read about a mother complaining that her nine-year-old son was dragged across the classroom by his jumper when he refused to change seats when asked by the teacher.

Even though he was unhurt he was "horrified" by this treatment.

His mother says that "he is mentally scarred and frightened to go to school".

She wants action against the teacher.

The first question she should have asked her son was: "Why didn't you just do what you were told?"

Mike Hammond, Maroochydore

RE the story of the student who was "mentally scarred'' after a teacher pulled him by the jumper.

I am guessing he had refused a request by his teacher and was assisted to where he had been directed.

"Mentally scarred'' might be a bit over the top, because after reading the story, my wife and I agreed we'd have assisted him as well and if this incident caused mental scarring, sport and life in general are going to be hell.

Just look at it as a lesson in life, and do what a teacher tells you to do in class. The alternative is to put the class on hold, phone the mother to come down and assist her son to his new seat.

Al Payne, Yeronga

I READ with amusement that a wilful child, who disobeyed what appears to be a reasonable request by a teacher who in accordance with a lawful authority used reasonable force to discipline the child, is now scared to go to school. Perhaps, if the parent supported respect for the teacher's role in the first instance, this regrettable situation may not have occurred.

Peter Assfalg, Parkinson

TRAD A HARD WORKER

With all the current storm in a teacup surrounding Treasurer Jackie Trad, some people don't realise what a great local Member of Parliament she is for South Brisbane.

Ms Trad has always been helpful, attentive and responsive to any issue raised by me and my family.

Sometimes we fail to see that this sort of good local work can make a real difference in people's lives.

Phil Carswel, Highgate Hill

CURIOUS COMMENTS

ENERGY Minister Angus Taylor is a far smarter person than I am, but I am curious about his comments on how unstable wind and solar energy could be to provide power on peak demand on the hottest days in summer.

Mr Taylor says renewables are not viable because the sun does not always shine or the wind always blow.

I cannot recall a single time we have had a hot summer's day that was not sunny.

It confuses me though, how many extremely hot summer days did we have when the sun was not bright and shining?

Perhaps, a system of creating energy from the sun on hot sunny days would work after all.

Doug Steley, Heyfield

PELL VERDICT UNFAIR

AS a longstanding practising lawyer, I am amazed at the George Pell conviction.

Criminal standard of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cardinal Pell has been convicted on the uncorroborated evidence of a single complainant, contrary to evidence of several reliable witnesses.

As a figurehead of the church, he is an obvious target.

Justice Weinberg, a former DPP, is the much more experienced judge, and his reasons supporting acquittal are compelling.

I hope the High Court will intervene and restore Victoria's judicial reputation.

John Shailer, Indooroopilly

ALZHEIMER'S DRUG HOPE

AMID the stormy waters that so often threaten to engulf us these days, comes a beacon of hope.

An experimental drug has cured Alzheimer's disease in fish (C-M Aug 24.

However, just like a canny old fish, I'm not getting too excited about this tantalising lure yet.

As good as it might seem, a hook could be embedded in it somewhere?

Crispin Walters, Chapel Hill

STOP THE ACTIVISTS

THE climate change activists bringing anarchy to the streets of Brisbane must be stopped.

But who will act? The State Government seems incapable of putting an end to this activity.

It issues permits allowing climate change activists to hold meetings in the CBD, which results in traffic chaos and business disruption, damage to facilities and economy, along with wasteful use of our police force.

The State Government should limit the issue of permits to protesters. Marching without a permit is against the law and should be appropriately dealt with by police.

If necessary, and only as a last resort, the police could call on the fire brigade.

Raymond W Clarke, Zillmere

PROTESTERS in Brisbane should be dragged to the roadside and left glued together until someone other than the police frees them.

Peter Lauricell, Beerwah

TRUMP STORM

HOW deeply humiliating and embarrassing it must be for the American people to have to endure Donald Trump's comments and tweets every day.

He has now become the laughing stock of the world, that may, just may, send us into a world recession.

Terry Vaughan, Albany Creek

Concerns have been expressed over China’s influence in Australia.

THE comment in support of China and its influence at higher learning institutions by University of Queensland Chancellor Peter Varghese (C-M Aug 24).

It was interesting up to a point but I don't buy what he's selling.

China is a totalitarian state within whose borders human rights activists disappear and free speech is banned.

There's no such thing as a free lunch, so acquiescent universities will be expected to present a particular line in exchange for Chinese students being permitted to exit their country to enrol at great expense to study at those universities.

The Chancellor also failed to explain how and why the University of Queensland recently appointed the Chinese consul to Queensland as a visiting professor.

This same Chinese consul praised pro-Beijing UQ students who physically attacked other students who were peacefully supporting pro-democracy students in Hong Kong.

It seems to me that with the chancellor's comment UQ is paying the piper.

Phil Greenhill, Bellbird Park

I HAVE just re-read Tom Clancy's book SSN.

In view of the current situation in Hong Kong, I was astonished by the similarity between the current events and the predictions of the writer.

Clancy, in response to a question in 1997 on the topic of future potential aggression by China, said: "China is a country that does not know what it wants to be. On the one hand they're trying to develop a market economy and give their citizens economic freedom.

On the other hand (citing Tiananmen Square) they could have economic freedom but not political freedom.

Is this 1997 prediction coming to a point of reality?

I fear that it is almost a foregone conclusion and one that will, sadly, involve Australia and many of our friends in the Pacific and South China Sea regions.

Dan Bales, Banksia Beach

THE report that China may be using our iron ore to build submarines was interesting (C-M, Aug 23).

But what piqued my interest was that China is building a new submarine every three months.

Wow! It takes us a decade to even decide which submarine to buy and, if we try to build them ourselves, they become obsolete by the time it takes to get them in the water.

Terry Risby, Ormiston

