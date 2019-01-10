Parents warned after horror drownings day

THE number of drownings and near drownings in the past year is on the rise in NSW.

The statistics come after a horror day for NSW drownings yesterday in which one girl died and a boy was left fighting for life.

Emergency services are pleading with parents to supervise their children and learn CPR as it can be the difference between life and death.

A boy is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at Avoca Beach. Picture: TNV

The number of drownings or near drownings rose to 189 for the period from December 2018 to January 9 this year, up from 169 in the same period in the previous 12 months.

A boy remains fighting for life in The Children's Hospital at Westmead after being pulled from the water at Avoca Beach on the Central Coast.

A member of the public pulled a boy, 4, and a girl, 5, from the water near Avoca Drive at 6pm.

Lifeguards and off-duty doctors performed CPR on both of the children before paramedics arrived.

A 2-year-old girl from Werrington Downs near Penrith died in a backyard pool last night.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Jordan Emery was one of the paramedics on the scene.

He said the parents tried to perform CPR with the guidance of triple-0 staff but the girl was pronounced dead at Nepean Hospital.

"I think what's important to note is that family members quickly responded by calling an Ambulance, they received excellent first aid advice from our call centre staff," he said.

He said once they realised the child had gone into cardiac arrest, the call centre would have instructed the parents how to do CPR.

Parents have been urged to learn how to do CPR. Picture: TNV

"It's not foolproof, early CPR does not always result in the outcomes that we might hope for," he said.

"These incidents happen in seconds and there in frankly a myth that drownings are noisy dramatic incidents, in fact they're silent."

Police are investigating the circumstance which led up to the death.

"Of course these incidents are particularly horrendous for the family but they are also horrendous for our paramedics," he said.

"Incidents like these reverberate these through the minds and careers of paramedics for years to come."

"We remind the public that undertaking for aid courses are essential and can make the difference between life and death in these situations."