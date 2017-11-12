Parents workshop highlights bigger issue

CLINICAL social worker Jodie Johnson said that the ongoing popularity of parenting workshops are highlighting a major issue in the Clarence Valley.

"I've been to many Clarence Valley parenting festivals in the past and one thing I've noticed is that the kid's workshops are really popular and therefore get booked out quickly," Ms Johnson said.

"This tells me that there is a real lack of services particularly for that 6-12-year-old age group."

Ms Johnson, who has been working with families and children in the Clarence Valley for more than a decade, said that the region was overwhelmed by the need for extra support for parents and young people.

"The Clarence Valley is very under-resourced for services especially in the 8-12-year-old group and also for teenagers," she said.

"What services there are, they're really under-resourced and they're getting lots of referrals so it's very difficult to get a timely intervention service."

In the meantime, health care professionals are doing what they can to provide extra tools for parents and young people. For Ms Johnson, it's a series of mindfulness workshops presented during the Clarence Valley Parenting Festival.

"We understand how stressful parenting can be, so our aim is for parents to come away from these workshops with practical strategies they can use on themselves and with their children over the long term," she said.

"If we can get mums and dads a little less stressed then the whole family runs a lot better."