Several injured in Paris stabbing spree

A MAN armed with a knife and iron bar has stabbed several people in Paris, leaving four seriously injured.

Police have so far said it was not a terrorist incident, and a man is reportedly in custody.

According to early reports, the attacked happened around 10.45pm (6.45 AEST) near Canal de l'Ourcq.

Up to eight bystanders were injured, according to local reports. A man is said to have been arrested over the knife spree.

Two of the injured are believed to be British tourists, according to local news reports.

There were conflicting reports about the offender's nationality, with Le Parisien saying he was of Afghan decent, while a local TV report suggested the man was from Pakistan.

Le Parisien says that three people were stabbed at MK2 Cinema, and the others were attacked nearby.

A witness hurled a ball at the offender to stop the random attack, French TV station BFM reported.

Those injured are being treated in hospital, Le Parisien says.

"A source close to the investigation indicates that there is no evidence that this is a terrorist attack," the newspaper reported.

More to come.