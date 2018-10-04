Menu
The scaffolding goes up at Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, for work to repair the roof above the baptistry.
Religion & Spirituality

Parish asked to dig deep for repairs to Cathedral roof

Tim Howard
by
4th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

CLARENCE Valley Anglicans have been asked to put their hands in their pockets to help fund repairs for Christ Church Cathedral.

This week scaffolding went up at the Cathedral for conservation works on the Baptistry roof.

While this is one of the youngest parts of the iconic Cathedral, it has suffered from water problems for some years.

The Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Reverend Greg Jenks, said the baptistry had ushered many thousands of people from Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley into the Christian faith and it also features a major installation by local indigenous artist Frances Belle Parker.

"With the assistance of a matching $45,000 grant from the NSW Government, the Cathedral will remove, repair and replace the roof of the Baptistry including gutters and downpipes,” Rev Jenks said.

"Care will be taken to use materials that preserve the historic fabric of the Cathedral. The total cost of the project is expected to be just over $90,000.

"Additional contributions by people and businesses in the Valley will be most welcome.”

He said the work is scheduled to be completed before Christmas.

People can follow the project by checking the Cathedral website.

