Parish's words show off more than pictures

Adam Hourigan
| 23rd May 2017 8:21 AM
Photographer Steve Parish at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention.
Photographer Steve Parish at the Northern Zone Camera Club convention.

STEVE Parish's images of nature and wildlife have spoken to millions around the world in his 50-year career, but over the weekend, it was his words that told a powerful story.

Invited as the special guest speaker at the Camera Club Northern Zone convention held at the Grafton Community Centre, Parish brought emotion and tears to all who heard his message.

"Most people leave the emotional side out of photography,” Mr Parish said.

"But getting people to self believe, and combat the negative mindset of "I'm not good enough, I don't have the creative skills, I don't have the money...”

Mr Parish is one of Australia's most well known nature photographers, and his current Nature Connect library stores more than 500,000 images of Australian animals, plants, landscapes, people and places captured over his career.

And while he still shoots on a regular basis, much of his time is now spent teaching others on the benefit of art.

"I'm an ambassador for mental illness fellowship and through Bush Heritage Australia promoting mental wellness through nature connection,” he said.

"I do that through promoting creative activity, not necessarily photography... but being able to step out of the story they've told themselves all their lives into the present moment through an activity that brings joy in your life through creativity.”

Mr Parish said he speaks all over Australian and the world up to three times a week, recently returning from speaking in Brazil, and convention organiser Michelle Thornton said it was absolute delight to have him speak in Grafton.

TOP NOTCH: Photographer Steve Parish with convention organisers Michelle Thornton and Terry Lilley.
TOP NOTCH: Photographer Steve Parish with convention organisers Michelle Thornton and Terry Lilley.

"It was a big coup. We went down to hear him talk at the Slim Dusty centre in Kempsey last year, and we thought it'd be great to get him to come, and we thought, if we don't ask we'll never know,” she said. "So we emailed him... and it would've been no more than two minutes later and the reply came back 'yes'.”

The convention had 78 people attend across the weekend from the 11 camera clubs on the Northern NSW, and coincided with a competition, in which local Grafton Camera Club member Greg Norman took out the set subject section, with his interpretation of the theme "Black on Black”.

Gregory Norman&#39;s winning image from the Chosen Subject Category &#39;Black on Black&#39; at the Camera Club Northern Zone Convention.
Gregory Norman's winning image from the Chosen Subject Category 'Black on Black' at the Camera Club Northern Zone Convention.

"Overall it's been a huge success, and the response to having Steve here has been amazing. We don't usually get speakers of that calibre in Grafton,” she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
