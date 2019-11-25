Park where body found has ‘dark underbelly’

JACK Evans Boat Harbour is picture perfect with beautiful scenery, families playing and a constant bustle during daylight hours.

But when the sun goes down a "dark underbelly" emerges. And now as of Friday, it is the location of two alleged murders in a little more than 12 months.

Police are yet to arrest anyone after the body of a 56-year-old homeless man from Byron Bay was found dead in a sleeping bag in the park about 11am on Friday.

The horrific discovery was made about 12 months after a man allegedly threw his baby into the water at the boat harbour.

The body of a homeless man was found at Jack Evans Boat Harbour on Friday. Picture: Luke Mortimer

The baby's body found washed up in Surfers Paradise.

The baby's father has been charged with murder and is still before the New South Wales court.

It is not suggested the two alleged murders are linked.

Tweed Byron Police are calling for the public to come forward with any information they have in relation to the homeless man's death of Friday.

A couple were walking their dog when they found the man's body.

One homeless man was spotted hanging outside a toilet block at the park on Saturday, keeping to himself, but he waved away questions.

Many of the rough sleepers who have used the park as a safe haven have moved on recently, at least during the day, said Tweed's Tony Dunn.

"It's a great spot here. You haven't got bluebottles and it's generally a good scene," he said.

"The number of homeless people here seems to have really dropped off, the last month of so.

Tweed Heads resident Tony Dunn said the number of homeless people at Jack Evans Boat Harbour had dropped off in recent months. Picture: Luke Mortimer

"It was getting to the stage people weren't going to go into one of the toilet blocks. There was blokes in there shooting up, that sort of thing.

"You'd be surprised how many people are here of a night. I've come through in the mornings and you've got no idea the number of people sleeping out then."

Mr Dunn said drug and alcohol abuse was rife after hours, but he had not witnessed violence.

Another Tweed man thumbing through a book in the sunshine, who asked not to be named, said the park had a darker side.

"It's got a lovely face," he said, adding he was not surprised a body had been found.

"This place has got a dark underbelly though and it's been like that for a long time. You can feel it, at night you can."

"It concerns me that kids might have found out about it. Lord forbid anyone find it (the body). This is a happy place for kids, you know."

Tugun's Kye Hawkins said the park was a "nice area" and a popular spot for rough sleepers.

He had not witnessed any violence and said most "just keep to themselves".

Tugun’s Kye Hawkins said Jack Evans Boat Harbour was a popular spot for rough sleepers. Picture: Luke Mortimer

"I've never heard of a murder or anything here," he said.

"The homeless tend to pass away on their own all the time (on the street), but if it was a murder, that's pretty concerning."

A Tweed woman, who asked to be referred to only by her first name, Halima, was shocked to hear about the body found at "beautiful" Jack Evans, her "favourite park".

She said the find was "so sad" and hoped police would fast-track investigations.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.