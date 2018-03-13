Menu
CBD parking.
CBD parking. Mike Knott BUN300617CBD24
Parking a priority with new Tafe proposal

13th Mar 2018 7:06 AM

INCREASED parking was the main concern raised at a Yamba community precinct information session held in Yamba last week.

Representatives from Tafe NSW and Clarence Valley Council met concerned residents and business owners on Wednesday to discuss plans for a Tafe NSW Connected Learning Centre to be built on the vacant land behind Treelands Drive Community Centre.

Treelands Drive Community Centre officer, Rob Becker, said the main concerns people expressed were around parking and access.

"Once people saw the proposed floor plans from Tafe NSW, they realised it was not going to be a big multi-storey dwelling, but in fact a single-storey connected learning centre that included parking,” Mr Becker said.

The idea of expanding the community centre to incorporate a bigger library for Yamba was also open for feedback, with representatives from Clarence Valley libraries on hand to field questions.

Parking was again the main concern expressed by residents and business owners, according to Mr Becker.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said increased parking would be a priority, if plans to expand Treelands Drive Community Centre progressed.

The next information session to discuss the proposed Yamba community precinct was planned for March 27, 10am-4pm, at the Treelands Drive Community Centre.

