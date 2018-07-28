Menu
A female parking inspector was abused for telling a man she'd give him a ticket.
A female parking inspector was abused for telling a man she'd give him a ticket.
Crime

Parking inspector sexually harassed by man on yellow line

Chloe Lyons
by
28th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
FURIOUS at the thought of getting a parking ticket, a man subjected a female council worker to humiliating sexual propositions and abuse.

Mark David Eskilsson, 38, was charged with public nuisance after the May 38 incident which began when he parked on a yellow line in Birtinya.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

When Eskilsson got out of the car, a nearby parking inspector who was marking tyres told him he would get a parking fine if he didn't move his car.

Eskilsson told her he was just going to the toilet and became enraged, asking her to go with him.

He later drove up the road, did a u-turn and stopped near her.

Eskilsson then "alternated between giving her the finger and asking her for oral sex", according to police facts.

He also made "sexual gestures" at the woman.

When questioned by police, Eskilsson said the woman "provoked him" by threatening to give him a ticket.

Eskilsson's lawyer told the court his client had "lost his cool" on the day, but had since apologised.

Acting Magistrate John Parker fined Eskilsson $450.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

