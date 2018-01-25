Camping crackdown: Council to consider waiving some fines

Cars in Ocean St, Yamba, which had parking tickets stuck under their wipers overnight.

UPDATE 1.45PM: CLARENCE Valley Council will waive parking fines issued as a part of a crackdown on "freedom campers" in Yamba as long as it hears the right excuse.

The council's general manager, Ashley LIndsay, said the people issued with fines last night were not the targets of the crackdown.

"In accordance with a strategy the council approved cracking down on freedom camping (visitors choosing to stay overnight in vehicles parked in town streets and car parks) council resolved to trial measures at Angourie's Green Point, Turners Beach parking area, along Pippi Beach and in Ocean St," Mr Lindsay said.

"The signs in Ocean St were erected yesterday and we happened to have two rangers out last night checking on that area."

He said the rangers working last night were not the usual ones deployed in Yamba.

Mr Lindsay said more than 500 warning letters had been sent out before Christmas, but noted the high number of rental properties in that area.

"They were sent to property owners, so we realise that a lot of people might not have seen them," he said.

"It was not our intention to fine the residents for parking across the street from where they're staying. It might be the only place they can park if there's no off-street parking."

Mr Lindsay said the council was forced to use the No Parking signs to carry out its strategy.

"We can't put up a sign on the street saying no camping, but we can restrict parking," he said.

"We have taken note of these issues and we'll look to refine the strategy when the counci's Working Group on Camping meets probably some time in February," he said.

"We could look at some way of issuing stickers or some sort of identification for residents and renters to put on their cars to avoid this sort of thing.

"In the meantime the council is inviting anyone who thinks they've been caught out unfairly to email the council and explain their situation and we'll look at waiving the fine."

Mr Lindsay said emails should be sent to: council@clarence.nsw.gov.au .

EARLIER: A CRACKDOWN on illegal camping appears to have backfired with residents and visitors in a popular Yamba street hit with overnight parking fines.

Inverell visitor Shelley Neville said she woke early this morning to find every car in Ocean St Yamba with a parking ticket on the windscreen.

She said the council had installed parking signs forbidding parking between 12.30am and 5am and then issued the parking tickets without warning last night.

The new parking signs installed on Wednesday afternoon in Ocean St, forbidding parking between 12.30am and 5am.

"The parking inspector must have come along at 4am to hand out the tickets," she said.

"It's wrong, there was no warning that it was going to happen. We only heard the jackhammers yesterday afternoon and worked out that was when they were putting in the signs."

Ms Neville said she was aware long-term residents were also issued with parking tickets.

"There's a couple of young blokes living downstairs whose car was parked in the street and they've got a ticket as well," Ms Neville said.

The parking inspector even put a ticket in the cover of this boat parked in Ocean St, Yamba.

"They've even put a parking ticket on a boat and trailer."

The Daily Examiner will contact Clarence Valley Council for a response.