Parkrun celebrates 100th race with crazy socks

MILESTONE: Runners get ready at the start line of the 100th Grafton Parkrun on Saturday morning. Contributed

Colourful socks were the order of the day, with runners encouraged to wear their brightest and most outrageous pair to celebrate the club's milestone.

Visitors from Sydney, Brisbane, Kirra, Armidale and Newcastle joined Clarence Valley runners in the event.

"It was great to see so many people coming along to help celebrate,” Parkrun director Casey Smith said.

"We had lots of regulars and visitors too. We hope everyone enjoyed the morning.

"Thank you to our volunteers for doing a fantastic job on a busy morning. It is always very much appreciated, and thanks to those for contributing to our morning tea as well.”

Ms Smith congratulated Jo Grady and Marie Latham for reaching milestone parkruns.

"We also had a number of junior parkrunners reach their number ten milestone last week and this week,” she said.

For more information on Grafton Parkrun, visit their website at www.parkrun .com.au/grafton.