Eels breathe new life into NRL campaign

FROM Parra-lysed to Parra-normal. Parramatta have won for the second time this season as things begin to slowly return to normal in Sydney's west.

The Eels made it back-to-back victories after a thrilling 24-22 win over Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium proved last week's 44-10 demolition of Manly last weekend was no fluke.

Two victories in succession may not seem much to some. But when you lose six straight to start the season, wins are like chunky gold nuggets.

The iconic old Parramatta theme song rang out across ANZ Stadium at full-time, as did the famous "Parra, Parra" chant.

It seemed like old days for the Eels. They even wore the same jumpers as 1986 - the last time Parramatta won a premiership.

Fortunes are starting to swing in Western Sydney. Parramatta have now won two consecutive matches; Wests Tigers have lost consecutive games.

Before 17,555 fans on Sunday, the lead changed six times in an enthralling game of rugby league. Parramatta took the lead in the 69th minute and held on.

It was one of the best games of the season with little Kaysa Pritchard leading the way for the Eels yesterday.

Eels forward Tony Williams suffered a serious injury against Wests Tigers.

The only downside for Parramatta was a season-ending ACL injury to big back-rower Tony "T-Rex'' Williams.

"I think last week helped - the start of the year wasn't what we planned," Parramatta skipper Tim Mannah conceded. "With every loss came that feeling of pressure. It wasn't nice.

"To get the monkey off our back last week and let everyone have a bit more room to breathe; go back to enjoy our footy again.

"You could tell the difference in the environment this week. I think today's result was a really good one for us. I think it's even better than last week, in terms of the kind of win that it was. We'll get a lot out of that. Moving forward, we will be better for it."

The two roommates - Parramatta's Mitch Moses and Wests Tigers' Luke Brooks - went at it on Sunday, both setting up tries. But it Moses who prevailed against his former club.

"I thought our effort areas were really good," Eels coach Brad Arthur said.

Bevan French scores a try for the Eels.

"We made a habit of winning those sort of games last year … the ones that we weren't perfect and were a touch scrappy.

"It was tough and resilient and I thought both teams went at each other. To me, it looked like whichever team would last the longest. It was a game of attrition, it looked fast.

"There were a couple of soft tries which we're not happy about. We are getting better but we're still a way off. Confidence on the back of a win helps. But we have to go to a tough place next week (Southern Cross Stadium) against a tough team (Cronulla) and it will take a really gutsy performance from us.

"We will learn more next weekend about what sort of team we want to be moving forward. It was good for us to come back from behind and fight our way out of it."

The game was fast and physical early with plenty of collision. Wests Tigers led, then Parramatta, then Wests Tigers, and so on, and so on. But come the 80th minute, it was Parramatta in front.

A Benji Marshall try in the 65th minute gave Wests Tigers the lead, only for Parramatta to snatch it back four minutes later.

Eels fullback Clint Gutherson fends off Benji Marshall.

Tigers coach Ivan Cleary was unusually cranky at full-time.

"I don't normally get that frustrated but tonight was frustrating," he said.

"We just didn't get any rhythm the whole game.

"Any time we got some ascendancy we gave it straight back with an error or penalty or something. It went like that the whole game and the clock ran out.

"We lost that game. We had some really good periods of play but we couldn't put them together. You just invite the opposition in if you do that."

Wests Tigers skipper Chris Lawrence was equally frustrated.

"It felt like every time we got a bit of momentum we just let them off the hook," he said. "An error or penalty and then to compound that with a couple of soft tries.

"We did the hard work to get back into the game and get the lead but then straight away let them off the hook again."