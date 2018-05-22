Under-fire Eels looking up, not down

PLAGUED by off-field issues and docked 12 competition points for salary cap breaches in 2016, the loss of Junior Paulo to Canberra only compounded what was a brutal year for Parramatta.

Now as they face another horror season, albeit this time on the field, that same man and the news he's set to re-join the Eels is giving players something to look forward to.

Hooker Cameron King says his team is solely focused on salvaging their 2018 but the return of Paulo has been welcome news.

"Junior had a good start to his career here at the Eels and certain circumstances changed that but he is still one of the best front-rowers in the game," he said.

"We are not looking forward to next year yet but obviously having him on board for next year will be good for the club.

"He's got a big engine, he plays big minutes. He's obviously a big body in the field. He can whack in defence. We've all seen him hit blokes.

"It'll be nice to be on his team and not playing against him."

Junior Paulo’s return is good news for Parra. (Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Eels sit on the bottom of the ladder after going down to New Zealand on the weekend but King insists Brad Arthur's men haven't thrown in the towel.

He says his team is still drawing inspiration from the winning-run that spring boarded them to a top four finish and a spot in the finals last year.

"I think last year we won seven or eight in a row and that put us in good stead for the finals," he said.

"So if we can go on a good run now and stay positive and upbeat then anything can happen.

"This game is built on pressure and we are not sitting where we would like to be at the moment but you know that's in our control to turn it around.

"I believe we can still go on a run and still give the competition a shake.

"Obviously we are taking it week by week but we are pretty confident we can turn it around pretty quick."

King did concede his side had lost the grittiness that made them a premiership force in 2017, especially when things aren't going their way in close matches.

It’s been a tough season for the Eels. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"Things like that just snowball. A penalty or a missed tackle, it leads to a try, you know we have got to be better at responding at things and have the steeliness to turn teams away which we're not doing at the moment," he said.

But he also revealed as a playing group they were at a loss as to why their "steeliness" had abandoned them in 2018.

"If I knew I'd tell you and we'd fix it," King said.

"Unfortunately what we are doing at training is not translating out onto the field on the weekend.

"All we can do is keep working hard and remain positive it will turn."

Injured forward Nathan Brown [ankle] is unlikely to return for Thursday night's clash against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium. He was scheduled for a round 12 return but won't be rushed back by medical staff.