Parramore has high hopes for Cup runner

CUP HOPE: One More, Two More trainer Andrew Parramore.
Matthew Elkerton
by

RACING: Grafton horse trainer Andrew Parramore will be up for a big pay day if handy mare One More Two More can continue her winning form in the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2100m) today.

Running on from a strong third place at the Gold Coast on Saturday, the six-year- old mare will make a big step up in class but has shown enough form to keep her trainer optimistic.

"She has made a few steps up in grade lately and she has been working really well," Parramore said.

"Her run the other day at the Gold Coast was proof of that. She ran a fast race and was the strongest after they turned toward the post."

With the mare stepping up to 2100m for the Cup feature, Parramore thinks it will be one of the major factors to work in her favour but it could also be her downfall.

"She is a bit of a get back horse and I think the 10 furlongs is the right distance for her to be running," he said.

"She has a good finish in her but Lismore is one of those tracks where it is hard to make up ground."

Matt Paget will take the reins after guiding the mare to two wins in her past three starts as she jumps midfield from barrier eight.

Meterologist opened betting as favourite while last-start winner Skytrek has firmed to equal favourite on TAB.

Topics:  andrew parramore horses lismore cup one more two more racing

Grafton Daily Examiner
