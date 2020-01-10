Menu
Sawfish
Crime

Part of endangered species seized in attack case

by Pete Martinelli
10th Jan 2020 9:55 AM
DETECTIVES made a fishy find after attending the scene of an alleged Manoora mealtime knife attack.

They retrieved a rostrum - the long toothy schnoz of a sawfish - at the home of Nigel Phillip Williams this week.

The 39-year-old was charged on Monday after police investigated an incident at David Close on Saturday afternoon.

The largetooth sawfish is critically endangered.
Police allege Mr Williams was at home preparing a meal for his family when an argument broke out with a 36-year-old co-tenant.

It is alleged the situation escalated when Mr Williams brandished two knives and cut the younger man's upper arm.

The alleged victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital.

Detectives spoke with Mr Williams at the scene and confiscated a number of knives.

They also seized the sawfish rostrum, which was in the lounge room at the residence.

Mr Williams made a brief appearance in Cairns Magistrates Court this week charged with unlawful wounding and unlawful possession of a regulated fish.

He has not entered a plea.

It is expected the wounding matter will proceed to a formal charge in the District Court.

Mr Williams has been bailed to appear in court for mention on February 26.

