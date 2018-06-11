Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Part of man’s thumb bitten off in upmarket bar brawl

by Talisa Eley
11th Jun 2018 5:13 AM

 

POLICE are hoping information from the public may help to solve a crime where a man's thumb was partly bitten off during a brawl in a Brisbane bar.

A 53-year-old man is accused of biting off part of a thumb during a fight with another man, 48, at the upmarket Cru Bar in Fortitude Valley's James St precinct on April 14.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both men are assisting with inquiries, but police are still unsure what led the fight.

Police have released footage of a fight in a Fortitude Valley bar. Picture: Supplied
Police have released footage of a fight in a Fortitude Valley bar. Picture: Supplied

Blurry CCTV footage of the fight has now been released to the public, and officers are hoping to speak with two bystanders shown on the video sitting nearby when the brawl began.

The footage appears to show a group of people getting up from the same area as the two men grab each other, before they are separated by bar staff.

The spokesman has urged the man in a light-coloured shirt and shorts, and the woman who was wearing a dark-coloured dress at the time to come forward to help police build a timeline of events. The two witnesses can be seen more clearly at the end of the video.

The spokesman encouraged any other witnesses to also come forward.

bar editors picks fight

Top Stories

    Susan Island in its heyday

    premium_icon Susan Island in its heyday

    News Susan Island was a cultural hub for Grafton for nearly half of a century, what led to this change?

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    News Bloomers, Cromack, Daniel and Blanchards all put on a show

    Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    premium_icon Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    News Michael Tarrant pleaded guilty to theft of 22 head of cattle

    Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    premium_icon Neighbours spitting chips about sawmill DA backflip

    Council News Backflip over sawmill development has neighbours seeing red.

    Local Partners