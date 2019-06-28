Partners in crime leading Ghosts to strongest season yet

POTENT PAIR: Mekeely Heron (left) and Elle Moss (right) have been electric for the Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag team this season.

POTENT PAIR: Mekeely Heron (left) and Elle Moss (right) have been electric for the Grafton Ghosts Ladies League Tag team this season. Mitchell Keenan

RUGBY LEAGUE: There are many great duos out there, Batman and Robin, Bonnie and Clyde or Peter Sterling and Brett Kenny and now two of Grafton's brightest rugby league stars are forging a lethal partnership of their own in the Group 2 Ladies League Tag competition.

Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron have been with the Ghosts league tag team since day one and the pair have established themselves as two of the the strongest competitors in the league as they lead a resurgent Grafton side.

For the pair, football runs in their blood after watching parents and siblings out on the ground patiently waiting for their turn.

"I played soccer, touch, league and a bit of rugby sevens growing up but I always saw myself going on to play league, 100 per cent,” Heron said.

"Watching my Dad and my brothers when I was younger I always wanted to be playing too.”

Moss seemed destined to pull on the blue and white kit on returning to her home town after supporting the club for years.

"I grew up watching my brother play for the Ghosts and I always wanted to come out and do the same thing,” Moss said.

"I didn't play any other sports growing up, I just stuck to whatever had a footy in it. Football, oz tag, league tag, rugby league and rugby union, that was about it.”

Experienced 27-year old Moss is proving to be a great leader for a young group as players like Heron eye a move to the next level.

"I'm hoping to be here a few more years then I'd love to play in the NRLW and maybe even the Jillaroos one day,” Heron said.

Moss spent some time in Queensland and enjoyed some great opportunities within the game over past years.

"I moved up there for university and was there for about six years, it was great because there were a lot of pathways within the sport,” Moss said.

"I was lucky enough to play in the state championships for women's rugby league while I was there, that was a really great experience.”

The potent pair travelled to Macksville last weekend to take part in the Group 2 and Group 3 rugby league play-off with the Group 2 girls coming away with a 14-12 win.

"It was a really good experience, instead of playing against the other girls it was good to play alongside them,” Heron said.

The dynamic duo went on to impress selectors and were chosen in the North Coast Bulldogs side to play at the Country Championships in Glen Innes next month.

"It was pretty unexpected, I didn't think I played that well so being the first name read out I was pretty surprised but it was awesome to be picked,” Heron said.

"I'm looking forward to going up there but I'm not too keen for the weather, it's going to be pretty cold.”

"It was a bit of a different result this year which was good for the girls,” Moss said.

"I think it speaks highly of the level the girls are playing at in Group 2.”

Moss is hugely proud of the young squad she is playing alongside each week with the Grafton Ghosts and was particularly excited about Heron's development this year.

"She's really come in to her own this year, playing in fullback and having a bit more space around her and that freedom run the ball has really suited her,” she said.

"I'm really proud of how well she's gone, she's playing really good football at the moment and she's really growing.”