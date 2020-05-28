Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.
Music

Dolly Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

28th May 2020 6:49 PM

US singer Dolly Parton has written a new song addressing the coronavirus crisis.

The song, "When Life Is Good Again", is about the challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus, according to US tabloid Entertainment Weekly.

"Life WILL be good again," Parton said, releasing a sneak peek of the song on Twitter.

The full song was uploaded on Parton's YouTube account.

The Grammy award-winning artist, famous for hits such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5", has been involved in various projects during the pandemic.

In early April, Parton pledged $US1 million ($A1.5 million) to Vanderbilt University Hospital for coronavirus vaccine research in her home state of Tennessee.

She also hosted the video series "Goodnight with Dolly", in which the singer read weekly bedtime stories for children.

Originally published as Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus dolly parton editors picks health music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        premium_icon ’To drink beer with a mate’: Your reasons for opening border

        Humour It's a controversial topic, but here are some compelling reasons from NSW residents to open the Qld border

        Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        premium_icon Who does Troy Cassar-Daley think he is?

        TV The Clarence country music star talks about his emotional journey

        Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        premium_icon Rubbish ‘hero’ sentenced for obscene exposure

        Crime A Grafton man who was on a mission to clean the Clarence has been sentenced after...

        GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        premium_icon GONE FISHIN’: One fish, two fish, plenty of jewfish

        Fishing Dick Richards weighs in on the biggest catches of the week in Clarence fishing