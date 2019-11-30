Parts of Clarence receive much-needed drenching

PARTS of the Clarence Valley received much needed rain in the past 24 hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the highest rainfall in the catchment was 14mm at Pillar Valley.

Meanwhile, there were reports of heavy rain and hail in the areas of Grafton, Waterview Heights and Junction Hill.

Here's what some of our followers reported on social media:

Sue Robson: "20 minute downpour at Alumy creek. Washed clothes and car."

Nina Payne: Pouring rain and hail at Junction Hill.

Alison Hutchins: "Pouring rain in Waterview Heights."

Cheryl McGuren: "Hail and very heavy rain, Eatonsville Road. About 5.30pm."

Well received rain at Waterview on Friday, 29th November, 2019. Robyn Cooke

Kathy Martin: "We had rain and a lot of really big hail for a really long time at Seelands. The wind was incredible and we had our dogs' lean two which was probably 4m x 2m made of timber and a tin roof blow over a fence and retaining wall to the back of the house. Just glad I wasn't standing there like I normally am."

Anne Warburton: Heavy shower in Lawrence. Even the local Easts-Westlawn cricketers reacted to the welcome rare shower with some off-field chat:

Brad Inmon: "Nathan Blanch, too dangerous for cricket tomorrow. Call it off now."

Nathan Blanch: "Brad Inmon lucky I got the covers on in time for you."

RARE SIGHT: The ground was sodden after well received rain at Waterview on Friday, 29th November, 2019. Robyn Cooke

However, significant falls were not widespread, with coastal areas missing out with most areas receiving less than 5mm.

While there is a chance of more thunderstorms this afternoon, the outlook at Grafton for the next week is for dry, sunny days with temperatures in the mid-30s.

There is a higher likelihood of thunderstorms at Yamba this afternoon and tomorrow, before a return to dry conditions and maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

Inclement bushfire conditions are likely to return on Monday afternoon, with strong northwesterly winds forecast.

24-Hour Rainfall to 9am Saturday, 30th November, 2019