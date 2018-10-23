Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

Some roads will be closed due to the Jacaranda Festival

Some roads will be closed due to the Jacaranda Festival Will Hunter

Then the annual Grafton Jacaranda Festival will take place from 27 October to 4 November. Closures will be in place along Prince St for various street parades being held during the week.

Saturday 27 October - Prince St between Victoria St and Pound St will be closed for 15 minutes from 9am to 9:15am. Minor delays are expected.

Thursday 1 November - Prince St / Summerland Way between Fitzroy St and Pound St will be closed from 6am to 4pm. Traffic passing through Grafton CBD will be diverted via Dobie St and Villiers St.

Saturday 3 November - Prince St / Summerland Way between Fitzroy St and Oliver St will be closed from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Traffic passing through Grafton CBD will be diverted via Dobie St and Villiers St. Motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time along the detour routes, particularly on Thursday and over the weekends when large crowds are expected.