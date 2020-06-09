Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        P-plater allegedly performs burnout in front of cop car

        premium_icon P-plater allegedly performs burnout in front of cop car

        Crime A 19-year-old P-plater allegedly fishtailed and swerved for about a kilometre without realising a Highway Patrol car was right behind him

        Grafton sisters have a million reasons to smile

        premium_icon Grafton sisters have a million reasons to smile

        News Two Grafton sisters have been ‘knocked over by excitement’ after their Division One...

        OUR SAY: Childcare flip-flop not on

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Childcare flip-flop not on

        Opinion Childcare flip-flop will hurt a group that is sadly used to it

        Crowds return to dogs like a big warm hug

        premium_icon Crowds return to dogs like a big warm hug

        Greyhounds He’d been away from racing longer than the crowds, but local dog relishes seeing...