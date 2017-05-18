Party for a good cause with Friends Who Care

South Australia's McKenzie Party Band will be appearing at this year's Friends Who Care fundraiser at the Grafton District Services Club on May 20.

THE annual Friends Who Care fundraising event for the Palliative Care Ward at Grafton Base Hospital is upon us.

The dinner dance this Saturday (May 20) will feature the high energy and versatile performers, the McKenzie Party Band. The South Australian quartet will be back in the Clarence for this much-loved event bringing their very popular mix of music that stretches across several decades from the 50s to today.

Their musical talent is backed up with their high energy audience interaction and stage presence (sometimes with a little McKenzie twist), their main focus in keeping the crowd involved and to put on a great show no matter what the occasion.

Organisers of the evening are encouraging supporters to get into the party spirit by wearing fancy dress and "busting out your wildest party gear for a night of fun, raffles and tombola".

Last year the Friends Who Care raised enough to purchase an $11,500 Versa-care bed with a little left over for the kitty according to one of the organisers, Denise Barnier. She said the bed has been invaluable to the palliative care unit.

"It's really beneficial to staff as they only need one person to operate it," she said. "It has multiple exit levels, an alert system and a dedicated healing release zone which adjusts pressure to avoid bed sores.

"There's also an inflating device which can help roll patients over."

Ms Barnier said the next item of equipment the group was fundraising for at the request of the unit was a special fold-up bed that can be transported to a patient's home.

"This special bed will mean that if a patient doesn't want to return to the hospital it gives them the choice to stay at home."

All money from ticket sales go straight to the fundraising pool. "The club donate all the meals and are always generous sponsors of this event."

The Friends Who Care dinner/dance will be held at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, May 20, 7pm start.

Tickets are $35 (floorplan) and include a two-course meal plus tea and coffee. For more information, phone Denise on 66431 519 or Rosemary on 6644 9206.