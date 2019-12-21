Menu
GFest under 18's concert.
Music

PARTY PHOTOS: Take a look who was moving at G-Fest

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Dec 2019 12:36 AM
HUNDREDS turned up to the Clarence River Jockey Club for the first of two G-Fest concerts, and on Friday night, it wasn't for the young at heart, just the young.

The exclusive under 18's gig including some of Australia's leading DJ's including crowd favourite Natalie Sax who mixed her live saxophone playing with a steady stream of beats, well-known tunes and a few surprises.

Hundreds more are expected to turn up on Saturday to an over 18 show including Teddy Cream and DJ Press Play.

Have a look at who was enjoying the beats last night here:

Grafton Daily Examiner

