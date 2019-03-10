PARTY TIME: G-Fest hits the spot in Grafton

Headline act Tigerlily gets into the groove at the inaugural G-Fest organised by Jempire Events at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday night.

EXPECT G-Fest to become a permanent fixture on Grafton's entertainment calendar after a successful inaugural staging of the event on Saturday night.

More than 600 people descended on Clarence River Jockey Club to be enthralled, dazzled and mesmerised by some of Australia's leading DJs.

G-Fest was organised by Jempire Events, which is spearheaded by Jeremy Jablonski and is responsible for spicing up Grafton's nightlife with regular Evolution events and last weekend holding the inaugural Sunday Sessions at the Crown Hotel.

While this was the biggest event on the Jempire Events resume to date, Mr Jablonski said he 'definitely' intended to plan another G-Fest.

"The event was a great success," he said.

"A lot of people loved seeing Tigerlily perform and Natalie Sax was a crowd favourite for sure.

"It went fantastic, everyone had a great time and we're definitely going to look at planning another one."

It was the first time to Grafton for several of the performing acts, and there was added excitement for several fans who won a competition to meet Tigerlily in person before her show.

Mr Jablonski said a lot of work went on behind the scenes to make G-Fest a reality.

"It's a lot of work but I choose to do it because I want to create more things to do for young people in the community," he said.

"I'd love to give a big shout out to my entire Jempire Events crew and Any Entertainment from Coffs," he said.

"The venue was great and the Clarence River Jockey Club were really good to work with. They know what they're doing when it comes to hosting events.

"And also a shout out to the community for coming out and having a good time. They're the ones we put the events on for.

"We'll now ... post footage to show those who didn't come along what they missed out on."