Passenger dragged off flight after sitting in business class

A UNITED States-bound passenger was reportedly dragged off a Korean Air flight from South Korea to San Francisco on Friday, because she allegedly refused to sit in her designated economy seat.

Footage of the incident - shared to YouTube by Korea JoongAng Daily, a Korean newspaper affiliated with The New York Times - shows the woman resisting as several Korean Air flight attendants attempt to remove her before take-off from Incheon Airport.

In the video, the passenger can also be heard chanting "US Marshall" and what sounds like "Korean Air stole my passport" as the employees pull her from what looks to be a business-class seat and push her down the aisle toward the front of the aircraft. A number of passengers also begin to applaud as she's removed.

The woman then appears to fall, before she is seen being seated in a wheelchair-like conveyance by flight attendants. She's then seen holding up a peace sign and shouting, "Nuclear Disarmament!" before mugging for the camera and adding, "Meanwhile at SpaceX!"

The entire ordeal reportedly began after the woman had taken a seat in business class, despite booking an economy seat, and then refused to move once she was asked to sit in her designated seat, the San Francisco Gate reported, citing a Korean pop culture blog called AllKPop.com.

The woman, who was identified as an American by the SFGate, reportedly ended up delaying the flight by one hour and 40 minutes, the JoongAng Daily said.

Footage of the incident is reminiscent of a similar video shared in April 2017, during which a passenger named David Dao was forcibly dragged from a United Airlines flight after being involuntarily selected to be bumped in favour of crew members needing transport.

In Mr Dao's case, however, he was chosen to be pulled from the flight at random, and not because he had been disobeying the crew.

David Dao was dragged off a United Airlines plane. Picture: AP

Dao later reached a settlement with the airline for an undisclosed amount.

Representatives for Korean Air and SkyTeam were not immediately available to comment.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission .