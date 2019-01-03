Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man, 42, was trapped in the truck wreckage. Picture: TNV
A man, 42, was trapped in the truck wreckage. Picture: TNV
News

Lucky escape as concrete truck overturns under M7

by Adella Beaini
3rd Jan 2019 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying 28 tonnes of concrete rolled over right underneath the M7 overpass on Richmond Rd, Dean Park in Sydney, this afternoon, causing major traffic delays.

The 38-year-old male driver climbed out of the truck but his 42-year-old passenger was trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency services working around the cabin of the truck, where one man was trapped by his legs. Picture: TNV
Emergency services working around the cabin of the truck, where one man was trapped by his legs. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance were called to the scene at 4.05pm and, after arriving within minutes, worked to free the passenger, who was compressed in the truck cabin.

"The male passenger was trapped by his lower legs and paramedics worked with the NSW Fire & Rescue as well as the CareFlight medical team to stabilise the man," NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said.

One paramedic said the two occupants of the truck were lucky to survive. Picture: TNV
One paramedic said the two occupants of the truck were lucky to survive. Picture: TNV


"It was a challenge for emergency services because he was trapped so tightly for 80 minutes before being freed and transported by ambulance with the CareFlight team."

The passenger was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition with chest and left lower leg injuries and the driver was taken to Blacktown Hospital in a stable condition with cuts to his head.

Paramedics said both men were lucky not to be killed or have more serious injuries.

Richmond Rd remained closed heading east as police and Roads and Maritime Services worked to roll the truck over and clean up the intersection.

The truck crash caused traffic delays in the Dean Park area. Picture: TNV
The truck crash caused traffic delays in the Dean Park area. Picture: TNV
accident concrete truck editors picks m7 sydney truck

Top Stories

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On Get the kids off their electronics these school holidays, with this comprehensive list of fun activities for them to do!

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News A list of most complained about councils has been released.

    Don't put blind faith into GPS directions

    premium_icon Don't put blind faith into GPS directions

    Opinion Mobile phone applications send motorists down a death trap

    Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    premium_icon Clarence River identified as key area for marine investment

    News Marine industry to benefit from new infrastructure plan

    Local Partners