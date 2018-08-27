Passengers flee after ‘illegal’ boat runs aground in Daintree

Police and Border Force officers located 11 people but more are thought to be on the run after a fishing boat ran aground Far North Queensland. Picture: Marc McCormack

Police and Border Force officers located 11 people but more are thought to be on the run after a fishing boat ran aground Far North Queensland. Picture: Marc McCormack

AN UNKNOWN number of people are believed to be on the run in a crocodile-infested region of northeastern Australia after a fishing boat ran aground.

Two people have now been arrested as Border Force officers hunt for a group of suspected asylum seekers after an abandoned boat was found in crocodile country north of Cairns.

The vessel was found yesterday in the vicinity of Daintree River, a mangrove estuary in Far North Queensland, the home affairs department said.

"We can confirm that 11 people have been located. The first priority is to confirm the safety and welfare of the people on the fishing vessel," the department added in a statement.

Police and border force officers are scouring heavily-forested areas near the river for others, who fled on foot.

Douglas Shire Mayor Julia Leu says the area is home to a healthy population of saltwater crocodiles, and anyone who may have fled through mangroves could be in danger.

She said the boat was spotted off Cape Kimberley, close to the mouth of the river where people have been taken by crocs in the past.

The vessel was found off Cape Kimberley near the Daintree River. Picture: Marc McCormack

"We have thriving croc spotting operations all up and down the river," she told AAP on Monday.

"The unknown thing is did they actually end up going through the mangroves. Hopefully not, but we just don't know."

Ms Leu was having lunch at the Daintree store on Sunday when her friend, local tourism operator David Patterson, approached and told her about the boat.

He said he'd seen it himself, and shared reports that people had been seen fleeing on foot after making it to shore.

Photos of the boat show it sitting in shallow water, it's hull on the bottom and part of the deck submerged.

"We saw this boat and didn't think a lot of it really, then after the radio chatter (we heard) it was deserted and people were seen leaving it," Mr Patterson told ABC radio.

Authorities have described the boat as an illegal fishing vessel but if those on-board are found to be asylum seekers, it would be the first illegal boat arrival on Australia's shores since 2014.

The department did not respond to questions of whether the vessel found off Cape Kimberley was carrying asylum-seekers, illegal migrants or fishermen.

The Courier Mail and Channel 7 said those on board were either asylum-seekers or illegal immigrants.

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson appeared on Sunrise this morning, and suggested the boatload of people decided to embark on their voyage to Australia because of the leadership spill.

"We've got 14,000 people in Indonesia waiting to come across, according to the New York Times," she told the show. "Because the eye was off the ball last week and the news would have happened that Malcolm Turnbull is no longer Prime Minister and these people would have come on a boat to Australia.

"I believe they are waiting for a change, let your guard down and you're going to have boatload after boatload."

Seven said those found were Indonesian, while The Australian said they were believed to be Vietnamese, adding that up to 40 people were believed to have been on-board the vessel.

A local tourism operator said he had seen an empty boat that "looked like Chinese junk".

"Apparently, other boaties were saying over the radio, it was adrift and before that people were seen leaving it and running off into the bush," David Patterson told the ABC.

"We saw this boat and didn't think a lot of it really, then after the radio chatter (we heard) it was deserted and people were seen leaving it."

If the boat was carrying asylum-seekers, it would be the first time in four years that such a vessel has reached Australian shores.

Asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat are blocked from resettling in the country under the Government's Operation Sovereign Borders policy.

They are either turned back or sent to camps on islands such as Manus and Nauru, where conditions have been widely criticised.

MP George Christensen called for better border protection in his home state after the news emerged.

"Qld borders need to be made more secure (especially) given proximity of PNG & Indonesia, considering level of radical Islamism in Indonesia, Malaysia & Philippines," he tweeted.

"With Peter Dutton back as Home Affairs Minister, I suspect this incursion will be dealt with swiftly and that there will be more focus on border security in North Queensland," he later posted to Facebook.

Paramedics in Mossman treated two people in custody for fever and chills. Queensland Police refused to comment.

Opposition immigration and border protection spokesman Shayne Newman pinned the arrival on the new prime minister.

"This boat arrival falls squarely at the feet of PM Scott Morrison," he tweeted. "Unlike the chaos and division inside the Government that has put the security of Australia's borders at risk, Labor is a united team."