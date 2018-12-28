Passing on the baton at Grafton parkrun

GET MOVING: Casey Smith, who is stepping down as organiser of Grafton parkrun, with new organiser Darryll Smidt.

PARKRUN: Three years ago, Casey Smith and her husband were starting to get into running and decided to create Grafton's parkrun community.

Now, with her third child on the way, she's passing the baton to a fellow parkrunner.

Smith said, looking back, she was most proud of the way the event had encouraged regular members of the community to get out and get active.

"We've had feedback from people that it's allowed them to get out and be motivated,” she said.

"The parkrun is a timed community event, but it's set out as a run, not a race. You can walk, skip, hop, jump - as long as you're out being active and giving it a go.”

Taking over is long-time race director Darryll Smidt, who said he'd been involved in the run for all "but the first few weeks”.

"I decided to take over the reins, I definitely didn't want to see it come to an end. It's a great community feel with people who enjoy getting out and catching up week to week.”

Smidt said he looked forward to continuing to see people not break records, but just improve themselves.

"They're here to improve fitness, make friends, encourage each other. Whether it's an eight-year-old or 80-year-old, they're all out here.”

Smidt takes over on January12, when there will also be a visit from the Lismore area coordinator.

Smith said she wouldn't be away for long though, promising to return as "a runner with a pram”.

During her time she said she'd enjoyed seeing people get involved and the spirit of the event was a nice legacy to leave.

"We've had tourists tell us they stop in Grafton for a night specifically because they know there's a parkrun here,” she said.

"We've also been told we're one of the friendliest parkruns - everyone's willing to have a chat and help out.”

Pre-registration is required online through parkrun Australia. The event is held every Saturday from 7am at Terry West Field.