Passing the torch: Johnson family bowling up slew of stars Johnson family bowling up slew of stars

LAWN BOWLS :The second round in our Meet the Members series features another of the club’s top bowlers, Brad Johnson.

Brad is not just a top bowler at the club but is a force at district and zone level.

In 2019, he was awarded the Clarence River District Bowling Association and Yamba Male Bowler of the Year awards.

Brad also competed at the state finals in pairs and triples, as well as being a key member in the Yamba Grade 3 pennant side that was state runner-up in 2019.

Brad was kind enough to participate in a distance interview and his responses make for some interesting reading and provide a glimpse into the Johnson lawn bowling dynasty that has developed in the Clarence River district.

DF: Where did you grow up/go to school?

BJ: I grew up in Maclean and went to Maclean Primary and Maclean High Schools. I now live in Yamba.

DF: What is your primary occupation?

BJ:Banking adviser.

DF: What other sports have you or do you play competitively?

BJ: I played rugby league until I was 12 but I soon realised, given my build, there was no longevity in that sport for me, hence the move to lawn bowls.

DF: At what age did you take up lawn bowls?

BJ: Immediately following my retirement from rugby league at 12 years of age.

DF: Where and when did you first take up lawn bowls and what was the driving motivation?

BJ:I first stared at Maclean Bowling Club after my father encouraged me to give it a go. I played a lot with him and my Uncle Tom in the early stages. I’m not sure there was a specific driving motivation initially, only that I loved it and got hooked on the game straight away.

DF: The Yamba/Maclean Johnsons have created a lawn bowls dynasty in the Clarence River district. Who is or has been the best Johnson bowler?

BJ: I’ll let others debate this one. It would be dangerous for me to answer so I’m taking the diplomatic route and saying it could be any one of about 10 clan members.

DF: Is there any new Johnson lawn bowling talent on the horizon?

BJ:Yes, my 12-year-old son, Lachy, has just started so we hope to have a game with my father soon, that will be three generations of Johnsons playing in the one team.

DF: How long have you been with the Yamba club?

BJ:After leaving the Clarence in 1997 for work, I returned in 2006. I’ve played at Yamba for 12 of the 14 years I’ve been back in Clarence. I had a two-year sabbatical at Maclean in 2017 and ’18 but have returned to my true home.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic or feature about the club?

BJ: It would have to be all of the people you meet. I have forged so many great friendships through bowls. Bowling clubs are full of characters and different personalities so it is an interesting and very funny place at times.

DF: What has been your greatest achievement in the game?

BJ: Representing NSW when I was 16 and 17 years of age. More recently being in the Yamba side that was NSW state runner-up in Grade 3 pennants last year.

DF: What is your greatest regret in the game?

BJ: Not taking the game up at a younger age.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have played against in singles competition?

BJ:Peter Taylor from Alstonville, he beat me twice last year in singles and pairs and went on to win a state title in the pairs and was runner-up in the singles. He has a great all-round game and a deadly drive.

DF: Who is the best team person with whom you have played?

BJ: I would have to say my father, Terry “The Plover”. The best part about playing with my father is that he has to forgive all the bad bowls I play.

DF: Who is the most humorous player you have played with or against?

BJ:Hands down Allan “Fatty” Ford from Maclean. He’s one of the true characters of our sport. He always awards the man of the match by dousing them with talcum powder after each match and I won’t say what else he uses that powder for. There are many tales I could tell you about Fatty but it would be inappropriate to canvas those here. Let’s just say he’s forever the joker and loves a beer and a laugh.

DF: Which bowler in the world would you like to have a game of bowls with or against and why?

BJ: I’d love to play with my son, Lachy, and The Plover against Fatty and his crew from Maclean. This match would just be totally hilarious and it would give Lachy the same ­initiation to the game that I had 29 years ago.

DF: Where is the strangest or most unusual place you have played lawn bowls?

BJ: Nimbin. When your opposition says “take more grass”, they mean it. It was quite the experience but I’ll leave it at that!

DF: What goals or ambitions do you have for your bowling career?

BJ: To win a state pennant, I’ve been a member of a runner-up side in Grade 1 and a semi-finalist and runner-up in Grade 3, so I would love to go one better and win a state title.

DF: I believe you are having a bit of a sabbatical from district championships this year. Is this true and will you be back next year?

BJ: Yes, even before the competition was placed on hold due to Covid-19, I had decided that I needed to spend more time at home with my wife, Mel, and the boys to repay them for the extended periods I was away last year competing in ­championships and state finals. I think the competitive streak that lurks within will ensure that I am back next year.

DF: How would you change or improve the sport given the opportunity?

BJ: To see more younger people playing, it’s a great sport both socially and competitively so I would urge everyone to give it a try.

DF: Can you see yourself ever leaving the Northern Rivers area?

BJ:I don’t think so. The lifestyle and climate are hard to beat. I’ve travelled overseas several times and I’m convinced the Northern Rivers is positioned in the best part of the best country in the world.

