Passion for hair industry at Pure Shine

KAREN SEYMOUR said she's been hairdressing for 40 years, and there isn't a day still she doesn't love it.

More importantly though for the owner of Yamba's Pure Hair, is being able to pass that love and knowledge onto the next generation of hairdressers.

"I still love my job and I love training and I've always got at least three apprentices on," she said.

"I like to give to the industry because I love it - it's such a great job for life. There's so many avenues you can take, and I've never been out of work ever."

Pure Hair was nominated by Daily Examiner readers as one of their favourite salons in the Clarence Valley, and Ms Seymour said her team was a big part of that.

"All the girls love our job, we've got a great team," she said.

"I'm really big about keeping our team together, and constantly training. We used to go away a lot, and now with COVID it's all online."

"We've got the apprentices, and we've just put on a new barber, and one of our apprentices has just finished and is now a senior.

"And we've also got the experience - Tracey has been going 35 years and she's great with training and I've never worked with anyone who knows as much as colour."

The staff at Pure Hair Yamba.

COVID has brought a new set of challenges, with their original small space meaning not everyone could be on the tools.

"It was killing us," she said. "Because I had seven staff and I could only have ten people in the salon, for the last four months my apprentices have tag-teamed going in-and-out of the salon when there was ten people in there."

The shop has since expanded next door in its Yamba Fair home, and Ms Seymour said the move has already shown benefits.

"Honestly I'm not sure how we ever worked in the space before," she laughed.

The most important thing Ms Seymour said, especially in a small town, was knowing the clients, and getting them to know you.

"I tell my apprentices that they need to find out three things about their clients … and to talk about them," she said.

"You really get to know the person … and they trust you."

