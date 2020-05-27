Passion rewarded for Julie’s work

Gumbaynggirr woman Julie Perkins has won the Fran Tierney Award for her work with the union for the community sector.

LOCAL Gumbaynggirr woman of Corindi – Julie Perkins, was recently awarded the Fran Tierney NSW Australian Services Union (ASU) Award.

The award was for Julie’s continued passion in growing the Aboriginal services sector of the ASU, consistently advocating for a more just society with a result of lifting the status of Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples out of widespread socio-economic disadvantage.

Julie has a lengthy and reputable history of working in the community and social justice sector throughout Northern NSW and more broadly and she applauds the role Unions have had in walking besides First Nations peoples “passionately defending our rights and supporting our struggles for true equality”.

Julie Perkins, third from right, part of State ASU Aboriginal services portfolio - advocating for a regional voice .

As a passionate ASU member, Julie continues to participate and support major campaigns such as:

Universal paid domestic violence leave; ensuring victims who have an income, do not have to choose between safety and their economic livelihood.

A Civil Society; a society where no one is left behind, where the participation of all is valued and encouraged and our community sector and workers are fully recognised, respected and supported.

Equal Pay; a case lodged in the Fair Work Commission in 2010 to address the gender- based under evaluation of the community services sector.

“The Fair Work Commission ordered Equal Pay increases be phased in over eight years up until December 2020 for those under the (SCHADS) Award,” Julie said.

She said the focus now was to continue the Save Equal Pay Campaign.

“This is important for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, as many of our members work in the community sector.”

More recently Julie was involved with the Union-led Jobkeeper Wage Subsidy package.

“Union members stood together demanding support for workers and businesses facing the pandemic. The fight continues for millions of people and businesses who have not met the Government criterion during this time of crisis.”

Julie participates on many social justice, educational and healthy lifestyle committees throughout the Northern Region and NSW.

“Anyone in the community sector should join the movement of the mighty ASU. We need a secure and appropriately funded community service sector across Australia ”.